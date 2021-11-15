For those who are thrown into a tailspin by wokeness and cancel culture, the series unravels some of these conversations. Colin’s joy and passion for football are cut short when his coaches disapprove of his hairstyle or when a hotel staffer distrusts him because of his skin color — even by his choice of a date for the homecoming dance. DuVernay shows us how these are really cases of human life not being valued and how wokeness is about maintaining the dignity and sacredness of Black life and the lives of all those communities who’ve given it their all to make a nation worth saving.