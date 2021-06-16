Since the Ferguson riots, Litton has worked on local race issues in Mobile, Alabama, with other pastors and town leaders known as “The Pledge Group.” He has been critical of the SBC’s lack of progress on racial issues and told the SBC’s 2019 Pastor’s Conference in Birmingham: “Our resolutions on race led nobody to weep over four girls who were bombed and killed at 16th Street Baptist Church blocks away from here. It has led nobody to weep over the 3,446 African Americans lynched since 1886.”