The tour is headlined by Rick Green, founder of the Christian nationalist Patriot Academy; conservative Christian author and activist David Barton; and his son Tim, a minister who runs the activist group WallBuilders with his father.

Other featured speakers include actor and activist Kirk Cameron; Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.); former congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.); Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and co-founder of Liberty University’s Falkirk Center; and conservative comedian Brad Stine.

The itinerary on the group’s website lists stops in small Georgia towns such as Eatonton, Canton and Fayetteville.

In Georgia’s runoff, the Democratic contenders, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, are facing two Republican incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both national parties are pouring resources into the fight, which will determine control of the Senate.

Faith groups are mobilizing to support either side, as well. The African Methodist Episcopal Church is encouraging its members to cast ballots by mail or vote early in person, hoping to energize its primarily Black voter base that was instrumental in delivering Georgia for President-elect Joe Biden.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition, based in Atlanta and headed by Ralph Reed, spent millions on a national get-out-the-vote program during the general election and is now organizing in Georgia.

Religious debate has already become a fixture of the runoff, where Republicans have launched attack ads against Warnock, who also serves as pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Speaking at a recent rally in support of Loeffler, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.) decried her opponent Warnock’s position on abortion, saying, “There is no such thing as a pro-choice pastor.”

“What you have is a lie from the bed of hell,” said Collins, who earlier this year decried what he said were efforts to challenge the faith of Amy Coney Barrett after her nomination to the Supreme Court. “It is time to send it back to Ebenezer Baptist Church.”