While some ex-Muslims were deeply observant once, others were never especially religious. Many left after a gradual process of reading and debate. “Initially when I had doubts about my faith I was scared and tried to suppress it,” said Saquib Mohammed, 31, a Rajasthan-based mathematician and teacher. His family was not devout, so they were surprised when he turned observant after starting college — sporting a beard and skullcap, reading the Quran and praying up to eight times a day. The phase lasted about six years. “The more you read and study, if you are rational, the more you will want to get out,” said Mohammed. “I was studying science. I knew how it worked.”