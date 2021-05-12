This is not the first time McAleese, a Catholic, has exercised disobedience to the Vatican. In 2018, she was barred from speaking at a conference at the Vatican on the International Women’s Day for her position on homosexuality and women in the church. Instead, Voices of Faith, a progressive Catholic group engaged in promoting female ordination and advocacy for the LGBTQ community, invited her to speak at a conference just outside the Vatican walls.