Fat liberation has been around since the late ’60s and early ’70s, when groups like the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance and the more radical Fat Underground began organizing protests and writing manifestos on fat liberation. Though many of the movement’s early leaders were Jewish, religion has only played a significant role in fat liberation discourse since the 2000s, according to Beck, who writes about the movement’s origins in her forthcoming book “More of You: The Fat Girl’s Field Guide to the Modern World.”