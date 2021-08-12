These stories have been at the forefront of my mind in recent months as I’ve watched the split among churches over how to lead in response to a pandemic that, while less deadly than smallpox, has nevertheless wrought unprecedented damage across the globe. In most cases the division has been a difference in conscience and perspective, but distressingly, an emerging number of voices have begun to express their dissent with threats of violence. Their outcries reflect the language of personal autonomy and security over the historic models of selflessness and sacrifice. Take for example: