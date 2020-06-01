Shortly after 10 p.m., someone tore down the American flag that hangs outside the butter-yellow church and appeared to toss the flag into a nearby fire. A glass door or window was shattered.

A person sprayed graffiti: “The Devil is across [the] street.”

D.C. police said a small fire was deliberately set in the basement. Under police escort, D.C. firefighters quickly extinguished it. Fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the blaze did not appear to cause any significant damage.

“I guess God was on its side,” Maggiolo said. “It didn’t seem to have spread very much.”

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, said the fire was in the basement of the parish house, which holds offices and the church’s nursery. No one from the church was in the building, she said.

“It’s heart-rending,” said the Rev. Robert W. Fisher, church rector. “This is a very historic building.”

St. John’s Episcopal Church was built in 1815 and its first service was Oct. 27, 1816. It’s often called the “church of the presidents.” According to the church website, every president since James Madison has attended at least one service there.

Pew 54 is considered the “President’s Pew,” reserved for the president’s use when visiting the church.

Budde said she had stood outside the church earlier Sunday to participate in the demonstrations, when people were handing out water bottles and protesting in a civil manner.

“There are a lot of things to be heartbroken about, but obviously we wanted the church to be a place of haven and safety,” she said.

Before his swearing-in ceremony, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt attended a service at St. John’s, setting a precedent that has been followed by presidents ever since, including President Trump.

President Barack Obama did not formally join a church while he was in the White House, but he attended St. John’s more than any other church during his time in office.

Budde is from Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died last week when a police officer trapped him on the asphalt by placing a knee on the back of his neck, even after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

The bishop said she does not condone the destruction of property, but also doesn’t want to lose sight of what the protests are calling for in the wake of Floyd’s death: necessary change.

“It’s a building. No one’s life is gone, but we have work to do and we’ll do it,” she said. “Cleaning up, rebuild and focus on the rebuilding of our country which is more important.”