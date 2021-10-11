Indigenous communities are not the only groups left behind because of the mainstream understanding of religion and religious freedom. For Muslims, the word “religion” does not even exist. Instead, the word “din,” which means “way of life,” is used to describe any kind of belief system one holds and practices. In Hinduism, “Dharma,” not “religion,” is used to describe the way of life. “Religion,” in the Protestant and mainstream understanding, focuses on beliefs rather than practice and erases communities that focus on practice and behavior rather than belief. When we only use this mainstream white Protestant Christian understanding to talk about religious freedom and religion, we leave many communities behind.