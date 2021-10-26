Despite the controversies under Falwell, who stepped down after being placed on a leave of absence by the school’s board, Liberty remains wildly successful. The school reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, which exceeded expenses by about $250 million, according to nonprofit financial disclosures to the IRS. The school’s total assets are just under $3 billion, up from $851 million in 2012.