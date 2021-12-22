Mambetov, a foreigner, was cooperative but, unsure of the country’s legal system, she never asked for a warrant. She was accused of fraud. In fact, Mambetov was the victim of an identity scam. A conman whom she first met at a fitness center had stolen her identity in a complex scam and charged some $1.3 million to her business. Arrested for the crime, he was charged by the Inner London Crown Court with six counts of fraud. Yet, he skipped bail and fled the country — all before Mambetov was detained by the police.