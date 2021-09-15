Among them are Bishop Michael Curry, head of the Episcopal Church; prominent New Age author and alternative medicine guru Deepak Chopra; the Rev. Cynthia Hale of Ray of Hope Christian Church in Georgia; Walter Kim, head of the National Association of Evangelicals; Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York City; Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center in Virginia, former head of the Islamic Society of North America; Rabbi Jack Moline, head of the Interfaith Alliance; the Rev. Gabe Salguero, head of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition; Rabbi David Saperstein, former U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom; and Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey.