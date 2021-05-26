First, Catholic teaching from at least the time of St. Augustine of Hippo and that of St. Thomas Aquinas has distinguished between what is immoral and what should be against the law. Both saints, for example, opposed the criminalization of prostitution. Aquinas felt that it was bad for society to have laws that large numbers of people would not obey. Such laws, like the United States’ ill-fated attempt at Prohibition, would lead to a disrespect for law in general, which would be harmful to public order.