What is going on? Did the pope have too many espressos?
When the papal Twitter account ( @Pontifex ) was inaugurated by Pope Benedict in 2012, it was an innovation seen as the Vatican’s attempt to keep up with the times.
Today, with almost 19 million followers, it has become a normal channel for the Vatican to get out the pope’s message. Tweets are done by the Vatican communications office, which pulls text from papal prayers, sermons, audiences and speeches. Sometimes videos are embedded in the Tweets.
This weekend’s posts were vintage Francis — they would not surprise anyone who has been paying attention to his message. What was unusual was that 11 of the Tweets on Saturday were a unit.
The pope began by writing, “We must adapt our socio-economic models so they have a human face, because many models have lost it.”
He continued with 10 requests: “Thinking about these situations, in God’s name I want to ask:
Earlier in the day, he had tweeted, “The fight against hunger demands we overcome the cold logic of the market, which is greedily focused on mere economic profit and the reduction of food to a commodity, and strengthening the logic of solidarity.”
And on Sunday, he repeated his assertion that “The environmental and social crisis are two sides of the same coin. Therefore, strategies for resolving them demand an integrated approach to combating poverty, restoring dignity to the excluded, and at the same time protecting nature.”
Pope Francis has turned Twitter into a prophetic medium. It is his way of getting the Gospel message out to the world.
This recent Twitter burst has been successful because it was so unusual and got the attention of journalists. The problem is this will only work once. If such papal Tweet storms become common, they may get lost in the cacophony of the internet.
But the church has come a long way from Jesus preaching on a hillside to a pope broadcasting through cyberspace.