The Vatican has also been committed, with the help of local dioceses, to ensuring Olympic athletes be accompanied by chaplains and have a place of prayer and meditation available to them. “In these moments of great pressure that athletes go through before and after a competition, chaplains don’t just offer spiritual assistance, but also a friend, someone they know has nothing to win or earn — as might be the case for a trainer or a member of the Olympic team — but he is there just to help and comfort them,” Perez said.