Paradoxically, perhaps, faith leaders preached against it on both sides of the Pacific. In China, Christian missionaries condemned the game’s proximity to gambling, while U.S. preachers found it doubly noxious for its Chinese flavor. The missionary Watts O. Pye wrote in 1924 of Chinese Christians’ confusion over “the participation of Western Christians in Mah Jongg,” and leadership at what was then called Canton Christian College asked faculty to avoid playing. Beijing’s YMCA, meanwhile, banned it.