On the other hand, faith communities scored higher than other institutions in how young people thought they handled the pandemic. The study found 50% agreed their faith community had done “a great job navigating the pandemic” — which was higher than the report card they gave to the government. In fact, two-thirds (65%) said the government did not do its best to protect people during the pandemic. And more than half (57%) said they’re going to have a harder time trusting others, even their own family and friends, after seeing how they handled the pandemic.