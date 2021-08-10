Antetokounmpo’s response promptly went viral. It was as much the wisdom of his comment as it was how it overcame our deep-seated stereotypes. Americans don’t expect to hear sagacity from young Black men or professional athletes. When they do speak out, we discount their thinking. Just over a year ago, when Lebron James spoke to ESPN reporter Cari Champion about racism, Donald Trump and more, Laura Ingraham started a national firestorm by telling James to “Shut up and dribble.”