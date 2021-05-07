Not that Morrison needed David Duke to teach him this. He might have simply opened the window of his home in Northern Ireland to hear about it. The “Jews control the media” myth has been alive and well in the U.K. As early as 1893, a weekly newspaper would say, “We have no feeling against Jews as Jews, but as nefarious capitalists and poisoners of the well of public information, we denounce them.” Decades later, British right-wingers would say the Jews “controlled the press of half the world.”