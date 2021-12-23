Jesus, the Son of God, embodied the power of nonviolence by coming to earth as an infant — as many families with newborns will discover this year, a baby has great power to change their world without the slightest bit of violence. And of course, Jesus would grow up to preach a message of nonviolence in the Sermon on the Mount. When soldiers come to arrest and execute Jesus, one of his closest friends defensively picks up a sword to protect him. Jesus’ response is stunning — he scolds his own disciple and heals the wounded persecutor. It was a tough, and very counterintuitive, lesson: “The one who picks up the sword dies by the sword. … There is another way.”