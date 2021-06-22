“Jews faced discrimination and antisemitism from settlers in Algeria and were not really accepted socially,” said Joshua Cole, an expert on French history at the University of Michigan. ”By the 20th century, Jews in Constantine had assimilated to French culture — they had adopted European dress and had access to French schooling if they wanted it, but they were looked upon as different from people of European descent.” In 1940, according to Cole, Halimi would have witnessed Jewish children being kicked out of public schools in Algeria by officials of the Vichy regime, which cooperated with France’s Nazi occupiers.