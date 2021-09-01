In recent weeks, the United States has abandoned our allies and even some of our citizens. Withdrawal of troops, allies and the vulnerable was chaotic at best and devastating at worst. It grieves me that many of our allies will be surrendered to the Taliban despite our government’s promise to never leave them behind. The U.S. government should prioritize the protection of our Afghan allies, just as it prioritized the withdrawal of U.S. forces, and resume the evacuation.