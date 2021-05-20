By taking legal action, HAF has essentially taken issue with being associated with Hindutva, a term used to describe Hindu nationalists and those who conflate being Indian with being a Hindu. Hinduism is the majority religion of the country and its diaspora all across the world. The ruling political party in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an advocate for Hindutva, has often been accused of Islamophobia and mistreatment of religious minorities in the world’s largest democracy.