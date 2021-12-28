“The latest I’ve heard (was) from a graduate student who was asked at an interview for medical school what he thought about terrorists and the usage of ‘Allahu Akbar,’” said Omar Tawil, a chaplain for Muslim life at Arizona State University. “Before the student could offer a reply, the interviewer continued to say that he was only asking out of a concern or hope that a potential medical student would be able to be loyal to scientific truth over religious beliefs.”