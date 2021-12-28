Lucero’s funeral was held at the Congregational Church of Patchogue, where I was then and am still the pastor. A week later, we convened at the church again, offering what we called a “Safe Sanctuary” — an opportunity for the alleged victims of hate crimes to confidentially report their assaults. Many Latino people had for years felt unsafe to report to the police or other government agencies for fear of being deported or prosecuted for being undocumented.