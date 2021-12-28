Lucero’s funeral was held at the Congregational Church of Patchogue, where I was then and am still the pastor. A week later, we convened at the church again, offering what we called a “Safe Sanctuary” — an opportunity for the alleged victims of hate crimes to confidentially report their assaults. Many Latino people had for years felt unsafe to report to the police or other government agencies for fear of being deported or prosecuted for being undocumented.
Many who participated, including a national Hispanic organization and some members of Lucero’s family, demanded that we disinvite the police department and other local government officials, who were strongly suspected of being overtly or covertly complicit in Lucero’s murder.
I believed that it would be dangerous to exclude those who would most likely ultimately have jurisdiction over the murder case, but those opposed to the official present were grieving and angry. We found ourselves at a percolating standstill that could have resulted in a violent explosion.
There was one person whose advice seemed most pertinent at that moment: Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose leadership of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa had won him a Nobel Prize for Peace. We had mutual acquaintances, and as some of those gathered threatened to bar the church door against the police and other law enforcement officials, I was able to send an appeal for help.
He was asleep in a London hotel at the time of my urgent message to him, but within a couple of hours he had written and electronically delivered a letter that resolved the impasse over who is invited to take a seat at the table of justice.
Here is Tutu’s letter:
The stories of alleged unreported or underreported hate crimes against Latinos were recorded (confidentially) and at my request by Charles Lane, a reporter from WSHU, a local NPR affiliate. The testimony involved multiple incidences of violence, housing discrimination, substandard housing conditions, labor violations (underpayment for employment, poor working conditions), threats and many other stories that were very difficult to hear — but not too difficult to record and report.
The audiotapes of the stories were shortly thereafter subpoenaed by a grand jury and prompted a two-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The county executive, district attorney and police commissioner were all eventually dramatically affected by what subsequently transpired.
As we await the funeral and interment of Archbishop Tutu, I am mindful, once again, that even peace has enemies; that advocates of peace, including Tutu, me and the church I serve, became targets of hate for advocating love; but that, ultimately, justice and love win.
