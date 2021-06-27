“At times it is just as hard to be a person of faith within queer and trans communities as it is to be a queer trans person within some communities of faith,” said Collie. “The reality of the harm and the trauma caused in the past means that there is still a lot of work to be done in real concrete ways.” Putting out welcome signs or simply calling yourself inclusive is often not enough, he said; rather, people must be willing to undergo change by exploring both the sacred and queer identity.