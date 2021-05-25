The world is starting to see the way many liberation struggles are connected, as images of Israeli Defense Forces soldiers kneeling on Palestinian necks recall Floyd’s last words, as the images of a 10-year-old Palestinian boy in the back of police car invokes the memory of Philando Castile’s 4-year-old daughter in the back seat of a Minneapolis police car after Castile was killed, and as the Israeli government’s law and order rhetoric, in response to Palestinians’ resistance, recalls America’s own responses to its own liberation struggles.