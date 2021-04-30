After high school, Hakim got a job as a cable repair technician for a telecommunications company. On a house call in 1998, he met a Muslim woman who gave him his first Quran. Many of the notions of justice and equality that he encountered in Muslim scripture were already familiar to him from hip-hop and rap, as well as from a relative who used to read the Nation of Islam’s weekly newspaper to him when he was a kid. But now he took its verses to heart.