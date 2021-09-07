PITTSBURGH (RNS) — If you ever meet Ebtehal Badawi, chances are she will greet you with an energetic smile, a handshake and a blue poster with an image of a yellow bridge on it. The poster is part of Badawi’s vision for racial and religious unity, a vision she’s eagerly shared with gas station attendants, school principals, restaurant owners and “extras” on the set of a Jason Momoa movie — in other words, anyone and everyone she meets.