In the last few weeks, I have rediscovered some of my own favorite places to be an adult. Now that I’m fully vaccinated, it feels like the world is my oyster. So I’ve been hitting my favorite library, the coffeehouses where I often go to write, and my favorite local diners. One of these spots in particular is what sociologists would call my “third place” — some venue that is neither home nor work (your “first” and “second” places) where you feel totally yourself and find your community. Not to be too cheesy about it, but a third place feels like the theme song from Cheers . It’s the place you want to go because everybody knows your name.