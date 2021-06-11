There is little doubt that the committee that drafted the May 1861 resolution, adopted as the war was already raging, would be unaware of the rationale of the Confederacy. Nor would they have been ignorant of the vice president’s Cornerstone Speech. One of the SBC committee members who drafted the resolution in question was Basil Manly Sr., then the pastor of First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, spiritual counselor to Confederate President Jefferson Davis and soon to be known as the “Chaplain of the Confederacy.”