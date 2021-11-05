There is, of course, no cure-all to the myriad threats posed by pollution and a changing climate. Yet there are solutions to many of the worst of them at the ready. Blessedly, the recently finalized Build Back Better framework includes many of them: investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and charging station networks, historic incentives for clean energy development and procurement, a methane fee to make sure polluters who foul our air with wasteful natural gas infrastructure will pay for it, funding for a Civilian Climate Corps to put an entire generation of Americans to work creating our clean energy future. On electric vehicles alone, an American Lung Association report finds that a nationwide transition to electric vehicles by 2050 would reduce soot pollution by 62% and greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, saving 6,300 lives in the process.