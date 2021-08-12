Kept under trial for three years, she alleges she was sexually tortured in custody, threatened with retaliation against her family and pressured to stop her human rights work. In 2013, while Sori was in jail, her husband, who had been arrested on the charge of aiding Maoists in 2009, died. There were allegations from relatives and rights activists that his death was due to custodial torture. Prolonged incarceration ruptured Sori’s ties with the children at her school. Left to fend for themselves, the children joined the Maoists.