It’s been eye-opening to witness the sheer number of migrant women and children along the border, said Strassburger — a contrast to what he referred to as the stereotype of young single men “looking to steal American jobs” — as well as seeing how migrants themselves are looking out for one another by cooking and providing security at the camp in Reynosa. Strassburger and Hotop have also been struck by the level of faith-based organizing at the border.