Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump were correct in pulling our troops out of a failing war in Afghanistan, but the pullout has been chaotic. The State Department has been too slow in issuing visas to those who helped us and are now at risk. Too much time was wasted with security checks and health screenings. Too many agencies had to give clearances when it should have been sufficient to rely on the recommendations of military officers and aid workers. Luckily, the Taliban has so far agreed not to interfere in the exodus, but how long that will continue is uncertain.