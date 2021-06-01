Even the reaction from the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, or DBK, Bishop Georg Bätzing, who is generally seen as a progressive moderate, was ambivalent. Although he said he was “ not happy “ with the Vatican’s choice to weigh in on the debate over blessings for same-sex couples, he also said that the #LoveWins initiative was “not a useful sign or a way forward.” The blessings, he said, are “not a suitable tool for political-ecclesial demonstrations or acts of protest.”