For retired Indian army Major General Yash Mor, serving in 2002 in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, piqued his interest in Islam. When a senior suggested he try fasting, he did it for five days along with some of his men. “It was a calling, something which came from inside,” he said. To enjoy the taste of dates or water at the end of a long day was special. “You feel so humbled,” he said.