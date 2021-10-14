Though the Monpa most immediately fear for historic sites, such as the Chagzam Bridge, built by a disciple of the first Dalai Lama over 600 years ago, or the rock cave where tantric Buddhism mystic Padmasambhava, or Guru Rinpoche, is said to have meditated, they also worry about less tangible rituals, meditation practices and after-death ceremonies that center on these places. “These will all go and with that our sacred rituals,” said Sang Thinley.