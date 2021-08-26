I was there to see Dancehall legend Sister Nancy — whose 1982 single “Bam Bam” remains one of the most recognizable reggae songs of all time — but my spiritual encounter didn’t occur during her set. Rather, it took place in the hours before she took the stage, as I stood swaying to the obscure dub records being spun by the house DJs, and particularly as the dreadlocked rasta artists from her entourage stepped forward to warm up the crowd.