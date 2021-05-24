Originally a British colony, Hong Kong was integrated by China in 1997 through a “one-country, two systems” policy that allowed the city to have some degree of independence from Beijing. But as China’s political and economic interests have spread, the People’s Republic has pushed for legislation that would further its control of Hong Kong. In 2019, an extradition law that allowed political prisoners in Hong Kong to be transferred to China for trial was met with large protests in the streets. Today, China promoted a “security law,” which requires Hong Kong to enact legislation that retaliates against any act of treason or sedition against Beijing.