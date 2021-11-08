Francis would become the third pope to visit India, following in the footsteps of Pope Paul VI, who visited Mumbai in 1964 for an International Eucharistic Congress, and Pope John Paul II, who visited the country in 1986 and in 1999. Mendanha called Paul VI’s visit “a watershed moment” for Catholics in India that “encouraged people” and “brought the simple, the poor, the maimed, the crippled out on the streets.”