The site’s cofounder, Jacob Wells, told RNS he was passionate about his own evangelical faith but ambivalent about some iterations of Christian nationalism. Yet Wells expressed concern that the term is used to “denigrate Christianity in general” and said he believes the U.S. was founded with a “Judeo-Christian underpinning.” While distancing himself from many of the campaigns on his platform (“I completely agree what he did was wrong,” he said of Tarrio’s sign burning), he framed his support for largely unfettered access to GiveSendGo’s services as a Christian value in itself.