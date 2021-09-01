This portrait is not entirely inaccurate. But the insularity of “ultra-Orthodox,” or Haredi, Jews is not born of aloofness or prejudice. Rather, like many religious communities, the Haredim, busy with large families they view as blessings and with the demanding routines of being observant Jews, naturally focus inward. If they reject the surrounding popular culture, it is because it is glaringly at odds with traditional Jewish life.