“Mohtashamipour was certainly a key figure in the regime in its initial two decades, but he lost prominence in the last couple of decades,” said Kamran Bokhari, director of analytical development at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington. “His death symbolizes that the generation of clerics, ideologues, leaders that founded the clerical regime is all but gone. (Supreme Leader) Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani are among the last of the top figures from the founding generation still around.”