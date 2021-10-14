It’s fair to say that these two questions together can generate two absolutist positions: One is that religion is bad and God is not necessary for morality. The other is that religion is good and that it’s impossible to be a good person without God. In the case of the anti-religion position, that is the overwhelming view among atheists and agnostics (85% and 71% respectively). On the other hand, the absolutist position in favor of religion describes about 57% of evangelicals, with only about a third of other Christians taking this stance, as well.