Sara Moslener is the author of “Virgin Nation: Sexual Purity and American Adolescence” and a lecturer in the department of philosophy and religion at Central Michigan University. She says social media changes the conversation today in part because survivors of purity culture can find each other easily as they work through issues of sexual shame and trauma in adulthood. She points to books like Emily Joy Allison’s “#ChurchToo: How Purity Culture Upholds Abuse and How to Find Healing” as a turning point because of the way Allison connected the teachings of the church to sexual abuse in the church. Allison’s book as well as Welcher’s, and Sheila Gregoire’s “The Great Sex Rescue,” all outline the way purity culture in the past hurt women.