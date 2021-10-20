During an in-flight news conference after his recent trip to Hungary and Slovakia, Francis was asked about pro-choice elected officials and Communion. He offered a road map back for Catholics who think confrontation is the best approach. “If we look at the history of the church, we will see that every time the bishops have not dealt with a problem as pastors they have taken sides politically,” he said. “When the church, in order to defend a principle, acts in a nonpastoral way, it takes sides on the political plane. What must a pastor do? Be a pastor. Don’t go condemning.”