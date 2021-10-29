The Change.org petition, started by Samford student Emily Kirby, has garnered more than 1,000 signatures and states their request for Meacham’s removal does not have to do with the content of his lecture but, rather, his “beliefs and previous engagements.” The petition says Meacham’s involvement with Planned Parenthood does not align with the Southern Baptist-affiliated university’s stance against abortion. The resolution passed by Samford’s Student Government Association called for the event to be postponed for the same reasons.