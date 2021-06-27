Rodgers was part of the ministry for nearly a decade, attending meetings several times a week and living for a time with founder Ricky Chelette and his family and later at Living Hope’s recovery house, she writes. Chelette coached her to share what she called her “ex-gay” testimony, and she later spoke at conferences run by Exodus International, which was at the time the oldest and largest organization in the so-called “ex-gay” movement. She later spoke at the Q Ideas conference, sharing her evolving view that if she couldn’t be straight, her faith required her to be celibate.