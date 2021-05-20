So, a Truth and Justice Commission is needed. The resources of the federal government should be brought to bear to comprehensively investigate sexual abuse, indifferent responses and institutional enablement in the Southern Baptist Convention. Such a commission could hear testimony from all who can bring forth information about abuse committed by any pastor, minister, deacon or church staff member — current or past; paid, interim or volunteer — of any SBC-affiliated church or entity. And over time, it could provide a fuller picture of the complicity of other leaders and of institutional structures.